State To Help Workers Who Lost Jobs Because Of Tornadoes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state will provide $500,000 to help workers who lost their jobs as a result of tornadoes that hit an Ohio county.

Ohio’s Department of Jobs and Family Services says the money will fund employment and work support services in Montgomery County. County officials estimate last month’s tornadoes affected more than 200 businesses. The number of workers who lost jobs wasn’t immediately available.

A department statement says the money also will establish a Mobile Career Resource Center, where affected workers can get help writing resumes, searching for jobs and exploring career and training opportunities. Businesses can use it to help with recruiting, interviewing and training.

The department also is providing federal and state disaster assistance funds to help low-income people affected by the storms in Montgomery, Greene and Mercer counties.

