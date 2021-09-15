Steven Funk (1958-2021)

Steven D. Funk, age 63, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:26 P.M. on Monday, September 13, 2021, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

Mr. Funk was a 1976 graduate of Bryan High School and owned Diamond in the Rough Rehab, where he rehabilitated homes in the Toledo, Ohio, area for many years.

He was an original American Picker who was an organized hoarder and collector of all things, including his guns and tools.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and making his own bobbers and sinkers. He was a proud American and a jack of all trades who could fix almost anything and could create something from nothing.

Steven D. Funk was born on January 28, 1958, in Bryan, the son of Howard E. and Janet L. (Buntain) Funk. He married Angela F. Paxton on March 4, 1995, in Montpelier, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Jarrett S. (Chelsea) Funk, of Holiday City, Ohio, Devin (Jason) Payne, of Montpelier, Racheal D. (Andrew) Bustamante, of Stryker, Ohio, and Merik C. (Trista Ussery) Funk, of Bryan; eleven grandchildren; his four fur grandbabies; two sisters, Faithe (David) Pearson, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Marian (Tim) Buntain, of Maumee, Ohio; his mother, Janet L. Buntain-Funk, of Bryan; his faithful dog, Leonidas; and numerous brothers in heart. He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service celebrating Steve’s life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastors Scott Carlin and Ryan Carter officiating. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday.

Memorials are requested to Wounded Warrior Project.