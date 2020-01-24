Stranger Follows Two Pioneer Children From School

By: Rebecca Miller

Around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, January 23, 2020, Pioneer Police Department posted on their Facebook page, “ACTIVE INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Our objective is to share as much current information with our citizens as possible regarding situations within the village without compromising any investigations.

With that said, the Pioneer Police Department is aware of, and currently actively investigating, A REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY REGARDING A MALE/WHITE, BALD, IN A BLACK VEHICLE WHO REPORTEDLY FOLLOWED TWO STUDENTS FROM THE SCHOOL AREA.

We are seeking any additional information anyone may have regarding this situation and we remind everyone: IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. The more information you can forward to us as soon as possible, the quicker we can investigate and resolve reported issues and situations.

Specific information such as license plates, specific time of the incident and as much detail as possible will all significantly help an investigation. We will update this situation as the investigation progresses. Call us if you need assistance. If an emergency, as always, call 911 immediately. Pioneer Police Department”

Pioneer Police Chief Tim Livengood said in an interview, this morning, January 24, 2020, that no additional information has come in since the initial report came on the twenty second. He added that the department was given some SD cards from people’s home cameras, (in the area it was reported), to get a better identification of the vehicle.

There was no direct contact, and no communication with any students. He did say that it could have just been someone looking for a house address and due to the training the students have received, they perceived it as someone possibly following them, but that the police department is taking this very seriously.

They have raised the amount of patrols between the school and that path in case the person returns.

“From speaking with two juvenile females, one said it may have been a dark blue Chevy impala, one said a gray vehicle slightly bigger than a Grand Am. Ohio plates, they think. One said they thought they saw a male wearing a red hat and one said it was a bald male.”

“With a little confliction, but we are watching. We are going slowly through the time frames on an SD card, to get a picture of it. We hope to get more info to narrow the search down. The residents are on alert as well, and have a direct number to call in alerts,” Livengood said.

One adult told the police that they feel like they have seen the vehicle before and they think maybe it is someone who lives in the apartments near that intersection. That is being checked into as well.

As far as the students are concerned, Livengood is meeting with the school superintendent this morning and will be encouraging the staff to have a meeting with the students to remind them of the rules for safety. One he really stresses to everyone is to “keep your head out of your phone and Stay Conscious of your surroundings! ”

“Stay conscious of where you are, and if you see something suspicious go to a house and get an adult. Dial 911. Be conscious of what is around you. Utilize your observation skills the best you can – make and model of the car, color, license number? Be discreet, and don’t do anything to draw attention to yourself!”

Livengood added, “We just want to safeguard the kids. Use your observations and tell a safe adult immediately. Don’t hold onto information. Report them immediately and let the police decide if it is important. Just Remember ‘See Something, Say Something!”