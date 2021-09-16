Stryker Rotary Visited By District Governor Mary Aufdenkampe

The District Governor met with club members before the meal to discuss club activities. She was trying to understand the local as well as international involvement of this small club in Stryker.

She learned that the club is active in the local community in fund raising activities as well as showing a presence in festivals and parades.

She also learned the late afternoon meeting time provided opportunities for members from surrounding clubs to make up a meeting, and common for visitors to attend the Stryker meetings.

The Stryker club supports both local and international efforts. The club provides college scholarships on an annual basis. They also provide dictionaries to each Stryker 3rd grade class members each year.

The club also supports other local needs as the situations present themselves. Internationally the club has worked in conjunction with other clubs on several water projects. Governor Mary spoke to the club following the meal.

She emphasized friendship, fellowship, and family; encouraging the club to foster this atmosphere in everything they do.

Being a Rotarian is a privilege we should not take for granted, and current challenging times provide an incentive to bring out the best in each of us.

Pictured left of the welcome sign are Fred Grisier, Rene Isaac, Judy Keller, Betty Beck. Right of the sign are Ron Short, District Governor Mary Aufdenkampe, President Ruth Wieland, Bob Siebert, and Terry Wieland.