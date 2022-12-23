STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Kim Feehan Resigns From Council; Police Chief Steve Schlosser Announces Retirement

OATH OF OFFICE … Stryker Mayor Joe Beck read the Oath of Office to officer Rick Moreno at the December 19, 2022 Stryker Village Council meeting. Moreno comes with 42 years of experience in law enforcement. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Stryker Mayor Joe Beck read a letter to village council at the December 19, 2022 council meeting.

It was from council member Kim Feehan and stated that with regrets, due to health issues, she needs to give her resignation from council.