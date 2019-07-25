Stryker Woman Sentenced To Community Control On Drug Charges & Failure To Appear

A Stryker woman was sentenced on July 25, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Roxanne Rupp, 36, of 22141 Co. Rd. F 50, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Failure to Appear on a Personal Recognizance Bond. On November 17, 2018, she possessed Methamphetamine, and on March 15, 2019, she failed to appear for her arraignment In Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Rupp to 5 years of community control and ordered her to successfully complete the Drug Court, successfully complete Serenity Haven Drug Treatment, and to abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Rupp spending 11 months in prison for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and 17 months in prison for Failing to Appear, to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 17 months.

