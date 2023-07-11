Stryker’s Kim Feehan Receives Chicago Wish From CHP’s Angel Foundation

Over the past couple of weeks, hospice patient, Kim Feehan of Stryker experienced the well-worn idiom, “Have your cake and eat it too.”

The 52-year-old received two special wishes from the Angel Foundation, a nonprofit organization operated by CHP Home Care & Hospice that grants wishes to terminally ill adults living in Ohio. The first wish Feehan experienced was literally a chocolate cake and the next was a day trip to the Windy City of Chicago.

TRAGIC ACCIDENT

At age 19, Feehan was involved in an automobile accident that left her quadriplegic. After the accident, her mother was her primary caregiver.

“She help me overcome so many obstacles those first few years,” Feehan said. “With her support, I had the courage to go to college.”

CAREER AND LOSS

Feehan earned an associate’s degree in health and human services, a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social work, and then a master’s degree in health and human services.

She worked for 10 years at Four County Family Center as a mental health crisis counselor. She also served on the Stryker Village Council.

Three years ago, Feehan lost her mom – her best friend. The loss led to her own struggles with mental health.

The next year, Chronic osteomyelitis led to a terminal diagnosis and she was admitted to hospice with CHP Home Care & Hospice of Bryan in November.

CHOCOLATE CAKE

In dealing with various health issues, Feehan had several encounters with the staff at Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital.

Following the loss of her mom, the staff at Mercy have become like family to her. One of her wishes was a two-week stay at the hospital so she could see everyone to whom she’d grown close.

A hospital doesn’t operate as a hotel, so this wish wasn’t possible, but Feehan did receive her favorite food from the hospital – a chocolate cake.

Deb Buechner, the wish coordinator for the Angel Foundation, picked up a cake and delivered it to Feehan’s home.

TRIP TO CHICAGO

Feehan’s main wish was to visit Chicago to see some of the attractions – including The Bean (Cloud Gate) at Millennium Park, and Shedd Aquarium – and of course, eat some delicious, authentic Chicago foods.

Travel companions were required to help with her needs during the trip and a means of transportation had to be arranged. Kelly Cohoon, a friend and caregiver, Abby Donovan, RN, and Shawn Osborn, LPN, from CHP, were assembled. Mobility Works of Perrysburg contributed a van for the trip and Shedd Aquarium donated three tickets.

CHICAGO-STYLE PIZZA AND HOT DOGS

A trip to Chicago isn’t complete without indulging in some famous Chicago-style cuisine. Feehan wanted authentic Chicago pizza from the iconic Gino’s East.

The management and staff at Gino’s prepared a delicious pie for the group to enjoy and Feehan signed the wall.

She also enjoyed a Chicago dog from Kim and Carlo’s Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, located just outside the Shedd Aquarium.

A PRETTY SPECIAL DAY

“It was a pretty special day,” said Abby Donovan. “There were a few delays, but everything worked out just perfectly.”