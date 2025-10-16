Students Lead Night Of Prayer & Worship At Archbold Softball Field

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GATHERING … Over 100 students from local schools met for an evening of worship at the Archbold Varsity Softball Field.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

A Fields of Faith event took place at the Archbold Varsity Softball Field on Sunday, October 12, bringing together more than 100 students from schools throughout Fulton County and Liberty Cen...