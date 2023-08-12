Suspect Wanted In Connection To Stabbing Death In Wauseon Apprehended In Maryland

POLICE PRESENCE … Wauseon Police Officers, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Wauseon Fire Department personnel stand outside of the home at 407 East Park Street after receiving a call for help at the residence. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

According to the Wauseon Police Department, officers were dispatched to an injured person at 407 East Park Street in Wauseon.

Upon the arrival of officers, 64-year-old Edwin Aguilera was found deceased from multiple stab wounds.

Resident Candeleria Cespedes De Aguilera was also found injured and was taken to the Fulton County Health Center and was later transferred to St. Vincent’s for further treatment.

An investigation was then initiated by the Wauseon Police Department along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Information collected on the scene revealed Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes as the lone suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued, charging Mr. Aguilera with Murder and Felonious Assault. With assistance from the Maryland State Police and M&T Bank Stadium Security, after a brief car chase, Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes was taken into custody and arrested in Maryland.

The Wauseon Police Department would like to thank all agencies who assisted in this case. The Delta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, M&T Bank Stadium Security, Wauseon Fire and Rescue and Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

