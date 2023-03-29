Swanton High School Presents “The Little Mermaid Jr”

KING TRITON … King Triton (played by Jaiden Hardaway) stands in his kingdom for a performance by his daughters. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
By: Jacob Kessler
The Swanton High School put on “The Little Mermaid Jr” musical this past week. The performance by students was held on Thursday March 23rd, Friday March 24th and Saturday March 25th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday March 26th at 2:00 p.m.
