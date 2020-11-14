Swanton Village Council Approves Questionable Meeting Minutes Amendment

MEETING MINUTES AMENDMENT … Swanton Councilman Mike Rochelle at the meeting of October 27, 2020. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

By: Bill O’Connell

During the first November meeting of the Swanton Village Council (SVC), Councilman Mike Rochelle made a motion to amend the minutes of the previous SVC meeting held on October 27, 2020 at Valleywood Golf Club. The amendment referenced three individuals, Bill O’Connell from the Village Reporter and local business owners Julia Benfield and Paul Wise who spoke at that meeting in support of live streaming all Council meetings to the public.

Their collective reasoning for advocating for live streaming, which is also recorded and available on Facebook, was improved accuracy in reporting information, quotes and context for articles as well as quickly informing the public of the substance of the Council meetings when in-person attendance was not possible. Mr. Rochelle has voiced his opposition to live streaming at several Council meetings.

Mr. Rochelle’s proposed amendment was, to include in the minutes, the affiliation of the three speakers with the Swanton Chamber of Commerce. “I will make a motion to amend the minutes and update during public comments it reads ‘Bill O’Connell and Julia Benfield advocate for live streaming.’ It should be added Paul Wise, his name on there as well,” stated Mr. Rochelle.

“Please also list, after Bill O’Connell’s name, ‘board chairperson Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce’, for Julia Benfield please add ‘vice chairperson, the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce’ and for Paul Wise, ‘director for the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce. And with that I will make a motion to approve the minutes.” The motion was seconded by Council President Craig Rose and approved by all Council members with no discussion.

Subsequently, an email was sent to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle and to Mr. Rochelle by Mr. O’Connell questioning the relevance of including the Chamber affiliations of the speakers in the minutes when there was no mention of the Chamber by any of the speakers nor was the Chamber listed on the sign-in sheet next to their signature.

“Village Council can make changes to the minutes presented by amendment. The amendment presented by Councilman Rochelle did not change what transpired at the meeting as it was an added recognition of who the individuals have an affiliation with,” Ms. Hoelzle responded, also by email.

Her response did not explain why the affiliation with the Swanton Chamber of Commerce was chosen by Councilman Rochelle. However, Ms. Hoelzle and Village Solicitor Alan Lehenbaur suggested that question would be best answered by Mr. Rochelle. Mr. Rochelle has not responded as of this writing and his motive remains unknown.oweverHH

What is known is Mayor Neil Toeppe is in favor of live streaming all Village Council meetings to the public and also happens to be the Executive Director of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Toeppe’s position on the Chamber while also serving as Mayor has been a point of contention with several members of the Council including Mr. Rochelle since the 2019 election where Mr. Toeppe defeated incumbent Mayor Ann Roth. His dual role was challenged for several months, citing conflict of interest issues, after he took office and was finally ruled legally valid by the Ohio Ethics Commission in April.

The issue of live streaming has also been a point of contention since the Village began to employ the technique when the pandemic caused in-person meetings to end and it became popular with the public. While the Mayor has been attempting to make it a part of every meeting including in-person meetings, his efforts have been unsuccessful with the most vocal opposition coming from Councilman Rochelle and Councilman Rose. The issue has not been allowed to be put to a vote despite differing opinions among the Council members.

With the acceptance of Mr. Rochelle’s amendment, the Council has tied the issue of live streaming with the issue of Mr. Toeppe’s dual role as Mayor of Swanton and Swanton Chamber of Commerce Director despite the legal ruling. Without any explanation coming from Mr. Rochelle the motive behind the amendment remains open to wide speculation.

Bill can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com