Swanton Youth Chess Club Accepting New Players

YOUTH CHESS … Jason Dehm sits with the youth chess boards at the Swanton Public Library. The event is open to all youths regardless of their skill level. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

A Youth Chess Club in Swanton is accepting new players. The club is open to all youth members of the public who wish to learn and play chess, regardless of their skill level.

Players can either already be good at chess, are still learning how to play the game, or are just starting out with the game.