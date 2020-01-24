Ten Individuals Sentenced In Williams County Court Of Common Pleas

Several individuals recently heard sentences handed down by the Williams County Court of Common Pleas. Those convicted and sentenced include:

Tyler J. Bowen of Montpelier pleaded guilty and was convicted of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Bowen was sentenced to three years of community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served through CCNO. Credit was given for time served and the sentence was ordered to run concurrently with a case originating in 2015.

Heather L. Brown of Bryan pleaded guilty and was convicted of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. Brown was sentenced to incarceration through ODRC for a mandatory minimum term of three years and a mandatory period of five years post-release control. Credit was given for time served.

Jennifpher J. Fisher of Montpelier pleaded guilty and was convicted of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Fisher was sentenced to three years of community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. 90 of said days were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation.

Jacob D. Gill of Montpelier pleaded guilty and was convicted of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Gill was sentenced to three years of community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All said days were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Gill was additionally ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1765 and fined $500.

Ryan W. Grime of Bryan pleaded guilty and was convicted of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. Grime was sentenced to incarceration through ODRC for a mandatory minimum term of three years and a mandatory period of five years post-release control. Credit was given for time served.

Ayla N. Lirot-Crutchfield of Edon pleaded guilty and was convicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. On this charge, Lirot-Crutchfield was sentenced to a 17-month term of incarceration to be served through ODRC and a discretionary period of three years post-release control. Credit was given for time served, and the sentence was ordered to run concurrently with the sentence imposed on the original charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Lirot-Crutchfield also pleaded guilty to and was convicted for this charge.

Zachary S. McCague of Defiance pleaded guilty and was convicted of attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. McCague was sentenced to one year of community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. 154 of those days were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation and credit was given for time served. McCague was additionally fined $1000.

Charles L. Osburn III of West Unity pleaded guilty and was convicted of complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. Osburn was sentenced to four years of community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. 90 of said days were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation.

Cody D. Shaffer of Auburn, Indiana pleaded guilty and was convicted of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Shaffer was sentenced to three years of community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. 173 days of said incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Shaffer was additionally ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1146, fined $1500, and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court-appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

Dwight D. Shaffer of Bryan pleaded guilty and was convicted of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Shaffer was sentenced to a 24-month term of incarceration through ODRC and a discretionary period of three years post-release control. This sentence is ordered to run concurrently with the following sentences imposed by the Williams County Court of Common Pleas as well as with a sentence imposed by Defiance County. Shaffer was given credit for time served.

In a separate case, Shaffer pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of theft, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies. Shaffer was sentenced to an 11-month term of incarceration through ODRC and a discretionary period of three years of post-release control on each count. All sentences are ordered to run concurrently. Shaffer was additionally ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $12.