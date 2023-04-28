Terry Hagerman (1937-2023)

Terry Hagerman, age 86, of Nokomis, Florida, and previously of Edgerton Ohio, passed away on April 24 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital due to complications following heart surgery.

Mr. Hagerman was a 1956 graduate of Bryan High School. He was an outdoor enthusiast including fishing, kayaking and time at the beach with his family and friends.

His passion for THE Ohio State Buckeyes and all things motor sports followed him throughout his life.

Terry was born April 11, 1937, in Centerville, Michigan, the son of James and Mildred (Fisher) Hagerman. Terry married Jeanie Hancock on Jan. 25, 1958, in Evansport, Ohio, and she survives in Nokomis, Florida.

Terry is survived by his children Troy (Kathy) Hagerman of Douglasvillle, Georgia; Todd (Tami) Hagerman of Hicksville, Ohio; Tonya (Roger) Muehlfeld of Edgerton, Ohio; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Replogle.

A memorial service is being planned for family and friends at a later date.