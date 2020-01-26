The Latest: Michael Jordan Reacts To Kobe News

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 26, 2020

People gather at a makeshift memorial honoring former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. He was 41. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):

Michael Jordan has reacted to the news about the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash. “I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me,” Jordan said.

Jordan was the most notable of former and current NBA stars to express how shocked they were at the news. Jordan commended Bryant for his fierce competitive streak and called him “one of the greats of the game.”

Bryant’s legacy is often compared to that of Jordan. Bryant won five NBA championships, compared to Jordan’s six.

 

