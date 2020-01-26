The Latest: Michael Jordan Reacts To Kobe News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):

Michael Jordan has reacted to the news about the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash. “I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me,” Jordan said.

Jordan was the most notable of former and current NBA stars to express how shocked they were at the news. Jordan commended Bryant for his fierce competitive streak and called him “one of the greats of the game.”

Bryant’s legacy is often compared to that of Jordan. Bryant won five NBA championships, compared to Jordan’s six.