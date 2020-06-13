Thomas Mossing (1962-2020)

Thomas Brent Mossing, age 58, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He was born May 8, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert and Joan (Carroll) Mossing.

Tom attended grade school at Marygrove and was a 1980 graduate of Swanton High School, where he wrestled and ran cross-country. On June 8, 1991, he married Christine Saxer.

Tom was an electrician for over 30 years in the Toledo and Michigan areas, and was a member of Local 8. He was also a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish in Swanton. Tom loved driving around in his pickup truck with his golden retrievers and best friends, Bailey and Oliver. Wherever he went, they went.

Tom loved playing board games and poker with his family, and always had plenty of skittles and starbursts ready to give out to the kids. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor.

Tom will be missed by his loving wife of 29 years, Christine; his parents, Robert and Joan Mossing; siblings, Mark (Carolyn) Mossing, Mary Ann (Steve) Conley, Matt (Adria) Mossing, Allan (Sharon) Mossing and Eric Mossing; brother and sisters-in-law, Jim (Mary) Saxer, Susan Willson, Deb Saxer and Cindy Sack; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Mossing and sister, Susan Mossing.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, 9104 County Road 14, Wauseon, OH 43567 or https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/1514/Fulton-County-Humane-Society

