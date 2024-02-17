Three Arts Club Meets For Chair Yog Session

For their February meeting, the Three Arts Club met at the Montpelier Library for a chair yoga session. Alice Miller was the instructor. She explained the different ways yoga can be helpful.

The members did many different exercises. These included deep breathing exercises to help relieve stress, along with stretching and balancing exercises. Everyone enjoyed this experience.

The meeting was then called to order by President Becky Bacon. Fourteen members answered the roll call “Your favorite exercise”. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were approved as read.

The Club is sponsoring a Reverse Purse Raffle on April 6 at the Kissell Building. Committees for this event reported their progress. Everything is coming together along with many donations. The set up will be Friday night, April 5 at 4:00.

The next meeting will be March 11 at the home of Becky Bacon. Co-hostesses are Mel Burrowes and Shelley Elser. Members are asked to bring their favorite recipe. Nominations for next year’s officers will take place and signups for next year will be available.