Three Earthquakes In Five Days Along The Shoreline Of Lake Erie

By: Debbie Campbell

If you live in Lake County, along the shoreline of Lake Erie, you may not have realized there has been some seismic activity this week. However, for the third time in five days, communities in Lake County have experience several earthquakes.

It started last Saturday, December 7th with a 2.6 magnitude quake, followed by another on Tuesday which had a magnitude of 1.7. The most recent was recorded Wednesday December 11th at a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale. Normally, quakes of this magnitude are not felt by residents and usually no damage is reported.

The quake on Saturday was centered in Lake Erie about two miles north of Timberlake. Tuesday and Wednesday’s quakes move inland towards the shoreline.

This is not the first time this community has felt earthquakes. In June of this year, a 4.0 magnitude quake was recorded in Lake Erie off the shoreline of Eastlake, Ohio. Eastlake is also located in Lake County, just a few miles south of Timberlake.

Debbie Campbell may be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

