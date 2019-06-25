Tornado Damages Buildings, Fells Trees In Northern Indiana

Debris lies on the ground at Growing Kids Learning Center, a preschool and daycare facility, on Monday, June 24, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Authorities say severe weather that moved through northern Indiana spawned a possible tornado in South Bend that damaged buildings and knocked down trees and power lines. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say severe weather that moved through northern Indiana spawned a tornado in South Bend that damaged buildings and knocked down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service received reports of a possible tornado as part of storms Sunday night, and confirmed Monday it was a tornado. No injuries were reported.

A building housing the Growing Kids Learning Center, a preschool and daycare facility in South Bend, was among those damaged, with its roof partially ripped off. The facility was closed at the time of the storm. Owner Mike Garatoni tells the South Bend Tribune they plan to rebuild the facility that serves 150 children and employs 35 workers.

The storms left hundreds of people in the area without power.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.