Tracy Gleason (1963-2021)

Tracy L. Gleason, 57, of Swanton passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Morenci, Mich., on Sept. 26, 1963, to Joanna (Wood, Gleason) Spiess and Norman Gleason, who passed away in 2001. In 1999, he married Lisa (Guyer) Witte, his wife of 21 years, who survives.

Tracy was a 1982 graduate of Evergreen High School. He was a union member of Carpenters Local 351 for over 35 years and owned/operated Green Acres greenhouse in Archbold for more than 20 years.

His passions included carpentry, agriculture, horticulture, and his various pet dogs. He will be remembered for his hard-working, helpful, and generous nature – he was always willing to lend a hand.

Tracy is survived by his mother, Joanna (Chalmers) Spiess of Delta; sister, Terrie (Kevin) Freeman of Delta; stepchildren, Josh Witte of Napoleon, Ashley Witte of Napoleon, and Matt (Maria)Witte of Delta; step-grandchildren, Caleb and Alex Zamora and Sophia Witte; and nephew and niece, Gabe and Abby Freeman.

Tracy was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Renwick Guyer in 2018.

Arrangements entrusted to the Cremation Society of Toledo.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice (heartlandhospicefund.org/) at 333 N. Summit St., Toledo, Ohio 43604-1531.