Tracy Wagel (1965-2021)

Fayette – Tracy Lee Wagel, 56, passed away, surrounded by family, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, at 7:00 PM, Saturday, September 18, 2021. Tracy (aka Superman) fought five courageous battles with leukemia and lost when COVID joined the battle.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Fifer. He is survived by his wife, Anne Widman Wagel; three daughters Heather (Mike Crane) Wagel of Royal Oak, Michigan, Amber (Jake Friedrick) Wagel of St Clair Shores, Michigan and Lauren Dale at home; and his father, Bob Fifer of Adrian, Michigan.

Tracy way born on January 11, 1965, in Melvindale, Michigan and graduated from Melvindale High School in 1983. He was married to Julie Bergers for 20 years.

In the 1980s Tracy was part of two bands, Tazz and Headstrong. He was a talented carpenter and operated his own home renovation and remodeling company for a time. He most recently was employed by Fulton Industries of Wauseon, Ohio.

Tracy had a passion for cars, most especially Fords. He gave all of his vehicles names such as Lucy (the Cougar) which he lovingly restored, and Tonto (his truck).

He was an excellent mechanic and rebuilt a Ford Ranger (Red) for Lauren. He was also working on the restoration of an AMC Gremlin.

When he wasn’t working on cars, or spending time with his family, he found the time to pursue his interest in breeding fish.

Tracy and Anne shared a love of waterfalls and made many road trips together to see them. They were married in 2014 in a lovely park overlooking Niagara Falls.

Visitation for Tracy will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to the family or the Leukemia & Lymphoma (LLS) Society. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.