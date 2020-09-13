Trump Campaign Cuts Multi Million Dollar Ohio Television Advertisement Campaign

PHOTO BY FORREST R. CHURCH, THE VILLAGE REPORTER

President Trump delivers remarks to supporters at a Toledo rally early in 2020.

Surprising findings this week found the Trump election team has pulled a multi million dollar television campaign from the key battle ground state of Ohio has some in the Buckeye State and nationally scratching their head.

Past campaigns have made the popular phrase, “As Ohio goes, so goes the nation” as no Republican has ever won the White House without winning the State of Ohio.

The latest Rasmussen Reports poll shows Biden leading the President in the State of Ohio by 4%, one of the main key swing states which allowed Trump to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump Campaign Deputy National Press Secretary Samantha Zager issued a statement saying Ohioans know the president has delivered for them. She goes on to say the campaign will continue to spread that message and talk directly with voters about why they shouldn’t vote for Democrat Joe Biden.

David Pepper, chairman of the Ohio Democrat Party stated, “If Donald Trump is pulling TV from Ohio because he thinks he’s got it here or can’t win here, I think that would be an epic mistake. Ohio right now is an arm-wrestling match.”

Early voting in Ohio starts on October 6th. Medium Buying reports Biden is on the airwaves this week in some parts of Ohio but not statewide.