Trump Campaign, GOP Lose Bid To Stop Vegas-Area Ballot Count

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge on Monday rejected a bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning county, including Las Vegas.

An immediate appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court was being considered, the Trump campaign’s Nevada co-chairman Adam Laxalt said, and watchers are still at work under existing rules.

State Attorney General Aaron Ford, on Twitter, said: “So, keep counting, Clark.”

In a separate case, a state court judge in Las Vegas was scheduled on Monday to consider a broad public records request by the Trump campaign and state GOP for the registrar of voters in Clark County to turn over names of Democrats, Republicans and non-partisan ballot workers, election monitors and poll watchers.

The registrar, Joe Gloria, rejected the request “during the conduct of the election,” citing unspecified “security reasons.”

In his ruling, Judge James Wilson Jr. in Carson City acknowledged the Legislature, which is majority Democratic, reshaped state election law last summer to offer mail balloting to every active registered voter due to the coronavirus pandemic. The law allows challenges of in-person votes, but not of mailed-in ballots.

“There is no evidence that in-person voters are treated differently than mail-in voters,” the judge said. “Nothing the state or Clark County has done values one voter’s vote over another’s. There is no evidence of debasement or dilution of a citizen’s vote.”

Nevada Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress voting in the state’s most diverse area. The Clark County population, including Las Vegas, is more than 31% Hispanic, 13% Black and about 10% Asian American, according to the U.S. Census.

Democrats point also to an earlier lawsuit — dismissed by a federal judge in September — that sought to invalidate the state law that enabled universal mail-in voting.

“Trump and his allies are attacking our election processes because they do not want to hear from the hardworking people of our state,” a Democratic party statement said. “For the past year, Donald Trump and his emissaries … have launched rhetorical and legal attacks to undermine voter confidence in our electoral process.”

Wilson heard a full day of arguments last Wednesday during which attorney Jesse Binnall, representing the Trump campaign and state Republican party, asked to stop the count until election officials in Las Vegas allowed “meaningful” oversight of ballot processing and let observers challenge ballots.

Binnall did not challenge ballot processing in Nevada’s other 16 counties. Republicans outnumber Democrats in active voter registration in each.

The campaign and GOP lawyer pleaded for transparency and cited testimony from count-watchers recruited by the campaign who said some ballots were processed outside the view of observers.

But Binnall lost his bids for a court order to stop use of an optical scanning machine to validate voter signatures and to let the GOP install cameras to monitor counting. He argued that state law requires human county employees to decide if signatures match, not a machine.

Gloria testified that privacy requirements prevent over-the-shoulder monitoring of signature validation.

Pulling the plug on the scanning machine with thousands of mail ballots still arriving could mean he wouldn’t finish counting votes in time for county officials to report election results as required by Nov. 16, Gloria said.

The computer validates about one in three incoming ballots, he said, letting election workers focus on verifying, or “curing,” ballots with illegible signatures and incomplete or confusing marks — sometimes by contacting the voter to determine their intent.

Gloria also said letting one party install and control cameras and keep recordings would be inappropriate and violate state law prohibiting public photos or videos at the counting center.

Judge Wilson noted that Washoe County, home to Reno and Sparks, is using county-installed and cameras to live-stream the ballot counting process to the public. He also noted that no Nevada county hand-counts ballots.

Gloria said that Las Vegas-area election officials have gone “above and beyond” requirements to accommodate observers in this election from both major parties and non-partisans.

Wayne Thorley, who served until Oct. 19 as Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s top elections administrator, testified that there is currently no legal mechanism for observers to challenge mail-in ballots.

Under COVID-19 pandemic rules, ballots were mailed to all active registered voters in the state. In Clark County, Democrats make up almost 41% of registered active voters and Republicans account for 28.3%.

More than 1.27 million ballots went out and more than 398,000 were received in Clark County as of Monday, state election data said, and more than 98% of those were accepted as valid.

Statewide, 1.125 million votes have been cast, including 582,000 by mail and more than 543,000 during early voting, which ended Friday.

Nevada had more than 1.7 million active registered voters as of September. Voters can register during in-person voting on Tuesday.

Laxalt complained Wilson’s decision was time-stamped 5:44 p.m. Thursday — after business hours and ahead of a court holiday on Friday marking the day Nevada became a U.S. state in 1864, and the weekend. It became public shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Laxalt said the delay posting the decision meant the campaign and Republicans lost three days of time during which they could have sought a state Supreme Court review of their case.

