Trump Probe: DOJ Records Indicate Mueller’s Team ‘Wiped’ Phones

Documents released by the Department of Justice show that members of the Robert Mueller team “wiped” their cell phones for various reasons during the probe of President Trump. In a scenario sounding similar to the “wiped” email server by Hillary Clinton, the phones lost key data sought by the Department of Justice for various reasons.

Records show dozens of phones were wiped of information due to forgotten passwords, screen damage, loss of a phone, etc. The wiped phone data occurred before Department of Justice Inspectors could review them as part of their investigation.

The documents showing that phones were wiped were released after a lawsuit from the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch.

Records indicate:

Attorney Greg Andres phone was wiped due to a forgotten passcode.

Mueller deputy Kyle Freeny and Rush Atkinson were wiped accidentally after they entered the wrong passcode too many times.

FBI lawyer Lisa Page – whose anti-Trump texts with FBI agent Peter Strzok were of interest to investigators — was restored to factory settings when the inspector general’s office received it.

Mueller’s investigation showed not conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the election.