Two LA Deputies Ambushed: LA Protesters Block Hospital Entrance, Chant “I Hope They F—— Die”

Overnight two Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies were shot at point blank range in an ambush style shooting in Compton, California, an incident caught on grainy footage.

(Separate article coverage at www.thevillagereporter.com).

The deputies, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman (mother to a six year old child), were both in critical condition and “fighting for their lives” as they underwent surgery following the attack taking place Saturday night. The two deputies took oath of office a little over a year ago.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

While family members were at the sides of their injured loved ones recovering from surgical attempts to save their lives, protesters gathered to block hospital doors along with both the entrance and exit areas of the hospital.

Chants along with protester comments picked up on video were:

“Death to the police!”

“That’s why you’re dying one by one, you stupid f—s”

“Y’all gonna die one by one. This ain’t gonna stop.”

“You’re next with the f—— hot pocket”

“I hope they f—— die”

A faith leader present told reporters protesters also tried to get into the emergency room.

“They were saying ‘Death to the police’ and ‘Kill the police,’ and these are sheriffs, but the message is still the same. They were using all types of curse words and derogatory terms,” he told KABC. “Unacceptable behavior, because a hospital should be a sanctuary.”

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said while authorities don’t have a detailed suspect description, one of the deputies described the shooter as a “dark-skinned male.”