U.S. Department Of Labor Investigation Uncovers Multiple Labor Violations At Los Mariachis In Wauseon

LOS MARIACHIS … Los Mariachis in Wauseon was recently under investigation regarding the pay employees received from the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor, an investigation took place in Wauseon regarding the popular restaurant Los Mariachis LLC.

The investigation found “egregious violations of multiple provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act,” and “the department’s Wage and Hourly Division also determined they failed to keep accurate time and payroll records,” the release reads.

The release also states that the operator of the restaurant forced servers to cash paychecks and then pay back their wages back to him in cash, therefore allowing the workers to just keep the tips they earned plus $20 in each two-week pay period.

“Los Mariachis LLC and owner Ruben Lopez paid the restaurants’ cooks a straight salary for all 60 of the hours they worked weekly, denying them overtime wages due for hours over 40 per week”, according to the investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The investigation also recovered $245,509 in back wages for 12 of the cooks and 6 of the servers.

The release also states that a commitment was given from owner Lopez to comply immediately with Federal Wage Laws.

“The FLSA requires the payment of at least the federal minimum wage $7.25 per hour and overtime at time and one-half a worker’s average hourly rate of pay, plus incentive pay such as bonuses, shift differential, and longevity pay.”

When asked for comment regarding the investigation done by the U.S. Department of Labor, owner Ruben Lopez stated, “The case is closed, If anyone has any question about it, they can ask me.”

Mr. Lopez also mentioned that there are workers at the restaurant that have been there for a long time and are still working there today.

