Underlying Medical Conditions – CDC Says 94% Of COVID-19 Deaths Linked

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has released information showing how many people who died from COVID-19 had ‘comorbidities’, or ‘underlying conditions’ as they are sometimes referred to by doctors.

According to the CDC, a comorbidity is defined as a state where, “…more than one disease or condition is present in the same person at the same time. Conditions described as comorbidities are often chronic or long-term conditions.

Other names to describe comorbid conditions are coexisting or co-occurring conditions and sometimes also “multimorbidity” or “multiple chronic conditions.”

Comorbidities and underlying conditions can both be used to describe conditions that exist in one person at the same time. These have the potential to contribute to the death of a person that has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In 6% of the COVID-19 related deaths tracked by the CDC, the coronavirus was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with comorbidities or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional underlying conditions per death.

The top underlying medical conditions linked with COVID-19 deaths, according to the CDC, are… Influenza and pneumonia, Respiratory failure, Chronic lower respiratory diseases, Adult respiratory distress syndrome, Hypertensive disease, Diabetes, Vascular and unspecified dementia, Cardiac arrest, Ischemic heart disease, Heart failure, Sepsis, Renal failure, and Other residual medical conditions.

According to the CDC, 9,683 have died in the United States with COVID-19 being the sole cause of decease listed on their death certificate.

The national COVID-19 mortality breakdown by age shows the 75-84 year old group leading with 26.38%, followed by 65-74 at 21.27%, and 55-64 at 12.57%. The 0-24 age bracket is showing the lowest mortality rate amongst the 161,392 CDC listed COVID-19 related deaths at 0.2%. The CDC says people need to always social distance and perform best practices when it comes to staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of August 28, the CDC reports 5,928 total deaths in Michigan from COVID-19. The number from the CDC is different from the MDHHS numbers because it takes the CDC two weeks to update death certificates from Michigan.

On August 3, WEYI and WSMH Mid-Michigan NOW published a story about how the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was not able to release the statistics of comorbidities in COVID-19 cases in the State of Michigan.

In a statement, Lynn Stutfin of the MDHHS said, “Since the start of the pandemic, older individuals and those with underlying conditions were considered the most vulnerable to this deadly virus, and likely to have the most severe outcomes. This recently released CDC data reinforces that information. Michigan is sharing its case and death data with researchers, with appropriate provisions to protect privacy, to learn more about the relationship between comorbidities and COVID-19 among Michiganders.”