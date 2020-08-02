Unsealed Document Reveals Jeffrey Epstein Hosted Bill Clinton On His Private Island

According to a report in the New York Post, former President Bill Clinton was a guest at Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island. according to testimony from an Epstein accuser which was unsealed on Thursday.

In testimonial documents unsealed on July 30, Virginia Giuffre, who has also accused Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell of abusing her, told lawyers in 2011 that Clinton visited Epstein’s private Little St. James Island with Maxwell, herself and “two young girls” from New York. Giuffre went on to add that Clinton stayed in Epstein’s private residence on the island, where, “orgies were a constant thing that took place.”

Giuffre recalled her surprise to see the former president on the island, saying, “I remember asking Jeffrey, ‘What’s Bill Clinton doing here,’ kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well, he owes me a favor.’ He never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke.”

Giuffre said Clinton also traveled on Epstein’s private plane, and noted how other celebrities, including Clinton’s vice president, Al Gore, and models Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum were aboard at one point when she was.

“Just about anybody would fly on his plane. There was never any set routine who would come and would go. It was an influx of people on Jeffrey’s airplane.”

Giuffre said that there were also ‘orgies’ held on Epstein’s plane, and that she would frequently be on the plane with Epstein and Maxwell when the sexual encounters occurred.

“There would be sexual conduct,” Giuffre said; there would be foreplay. There was a bed in there, so we could basically reenact exactly what was happening in the house. It would start off with massaging, or we would start off with foreplay, sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies.”

The details revealed July 30 were included in documents from a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Giuffre, ordered released by a Manhattan judge last week.