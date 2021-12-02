V. Delores Wolff (1931-2021)

V. Delores Wolff, age 90, of Edon, Ohio, died at 8:26 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Angola, Indiana, where she was a resident, after a brief battle with a recurring cancer.

She was a 1949 graduate of Metz High School in Metz, Indiana, and was a Hoosier Girls State representative.

During her work career, she had been employed as a secretary for Tri-State College for 11 years and then worked as an executive secretary for Moore Business Forms in Angola, retiring in 1991 with 30 years of service.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, the Women of the Church, Post No. 662 American Legion Auxiliary and the Edon Firebelles.

She was an avid fan of Indiana University basketball and enjoyed playing cards, annual fishing trips to Canada, snowmobiling, summers at the lake and a trip to Yellowstone Park. Delores was also proud to be a cancer survivor.

V. Delores Wolff was born on April 24, 1931, in Steuben County, Indiana, the daughter of Floyd A. and Edna (Sowles) Hemry. She married Joseph Andrew Wolff on Nov. 1, 1953, in Metz, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2006.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Betty Stayner of Edon; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Esther and Everett Ferguson and Esthel Arleda and Dr. Wymond Wilson, and one nephew.

In keeping with Delores’ wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Private interment will take place in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Krill Funeral Service, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, places visit www.krilfuneralservice.com.