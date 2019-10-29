Van Wert County Mother Find Needle In Child’s Halloween Candy

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 29, 2019

By: Debbie Campbell
THE VILLAGE REPORTER

With Halloween fast approaching, now is a good time to remind everyone to check your children’s candy before they eat it.  In Van Wert, Ohio, a mother found a needle inside one of the pieces of candy her child received.  The packaging did not identify what type of candy was inside but was in a clear package that simply stated, “Not labeled for individual retail sale.”

Some important safety tips for candy this Halloween:

  • Children should not eat any candy until they get home and their parents have had time to inspect it
  • Parents should inspect every piece of candy
  • Do not eat candy if it is not in the original wrapper or looks like it has been tampered with
  • If you notice anything suspicious please contact the local authorities.

Please have a fun and safe Halloween.

Debbie Campbell may be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

 

