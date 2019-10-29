Van Wert County Mother Find Needle In Child’s Halloween Candy

By: Debbie Campbell

With Halloween fast approaching, now is a good time to remind everyone to check your children’s candy before they eat it. In Van Wert, Ohio, a mother found a needle inside one of the pieces of candy her child received. The packaging did not identify what type of candy was inside but was in a clear package that simply stated, “Not labeled for individual retail sale.”

Some important safety tips for candy this Halloween:

Children should not eat any candy until they get home and their parents have had time to inspect it

Parents should inspect every piece of candy

Do not eat candy if it is not in the original wrapper or looks like it has been tampered with

If you notice anything suspicious please contact the local authorities.

Please have a fun and safe Halloween.

