Wallace Dehnbostel (1928-2021)

Wallace E. Dehnbostel, age 92 years, of Archbold, passed away Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. He was born October 1, 1928, in Napoleon’s Freedom Township, the son of Ernest and Emilie (Langenhop) Dehnbostel.

He married Patricia Omler on April 2, 1954, and she preceded him in death on October 31, 2007. A resident of the Wauseon area about 25 years before moving to Archbold in 1991, he worked at Ernest Behrmann Construction, Mel Lanzer Construction, and then in maintenance at LaChoy Food Products and at Fairlawn Haven.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

Wallace is survived by a daughter, Mary Dehnbostel-Vaughn of Wauseon; two brothers, Robert (Eileen) Dehnbostel of Valrico, FL, and Gene (Carol) Dehnbostel of Napoleon; and a sister Marilyn Nartker of Phoenix, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son-in-law John M. Vaughn; one brother William, and an infant sister, Amelia.

Service will be held on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at 3 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with interment following in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Friends may call in the funeral home from 2:30 to 3:00 PM.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Fulton County Senior Center Meals on Wheels. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

