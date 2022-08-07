Wauseon Police Looking For Man Charged With Murder

The Wauseon Police Department is looking for Devon Harris, age 27, of Wauseon. Harris is facing charges of Felonious Assault and Murder. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

A statement released by the Wauseon Police Department states that on Tuesday, August 2nd at 4:09 p.m. Wauseon Police Officers responded to assist rescue on a report of a child having seizures.

Upon arrival, a 3 y/o female child was found unresponsive and was transported to FCHC and transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.

It was later learned that the child’s injuries were severe and appeared to be the result of trauma. On Thursday, August 4th the Wauseon Police Department was notified that the female child had died as a result of her injuries.

If anyone has any information on the incident or Harris’s whereabouts, please contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.