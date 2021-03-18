WCHD Announces Increased Quantity Of Vaccines For March & April

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

In the past 7 days (March 9th-March 16th), there have been 20 new cases, 0 hospitalizations, and 0 deaths. As of 3/11, Williams County remains level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases).

The Williams County Health Department is receiving an increased quantity of vaccines in the month of March and April. Appointments are available for eligible groups. Anyone can register for a COVID-19 vaccine!

-The WCHD is expanding our vaccine clinics to include more weekend and evening appointments to be more accessible for those who are interested in getting a vaccine. The times and dates of the clinic will shift based on the needs of community members.

-After registering for the vaccine by calling the Williams County Vaccine Call Center at 419-636-0081 or by using the link on the WCHD website (bit.ly/WCVaccine), eligible individuals will be contacted to set up their appointment(s) to complete the series (1 dose for Johnson & Johnson or 2 doses for Moderna/Pfizer).

-The week of the clinic, the state sends shipments of the vaccine to the Williams County Health Department and confirms the quantity and brand of the vaccine with the site before it is shipped.

You may ask which vaccine is available when you are contacted about scheduling your appointment. The WCHD will distribute what is made available from the state that week. All vaccines that are available are safe and effective. If you would like to learn more about the different vaccines, visit the following website: https://bit.ly/3cCAADW .



Expanded vaccine eligibility in Ohio has been announced.

-Currently, people who are 50 and older are eligible. Other eligibility criteria are listed on the WCHD website (https://bit.ly/3cIDG9o) and on the Ohio Department of Health website (https://bit.ly/3vHLUYi).

-Beginning Friday, March 19th, Phases 1E & 2C begin.

Phase 1E includes those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, and obesity. Phase 2C extends eligibility to Ohioans who are 40 and older .



-Beginning Monday, March 29th, eligibility will be expanded to ALL Ohioans ages 16 and older. FDA emergency use authorization only allows those ages 16 and 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson also.

