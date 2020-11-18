WCHD Community Talking Points For November 18th, 2020

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Williams County.

This week, there has been an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among Williams County residents. In the past 7 days (Nov. 10th-Nov. 17th), there have been 220 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, and 0 deaths.

Williams County reached level 3 (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) for the first time. On November 12th, Williams County triggered 4 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita, New cases increase, Non-congregate cases, & Emergency department visits) and high incidence.

In a letter written to the Williams County Health Department, an anonymous couple voiced their concern about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My husband and I are very concerned about the explosion of COVID in Williams County. We both are in our 80s and even though our lives may be close to the end, it doesn’t mean we want to die… We observe and see pictures of gatherings and events with very, very few masks being worn or social distancing… We just felt we needed to voice our concerns and wish everyone could be on the same page.”

The WCHD speaks with people every day who are concerned about the spread of the virus. Please be vigilant and continue to wear masks that covers your mouth, chin, and nose, social distance, and protect the vulnerable by not gathering with others outside of your household. Remember, we’re all in this together. You can make a difference.

As Thanksgiving approaches, it is important to continue to follow safe COVID-19 practices when making plans with loved ones. To keep your friends and family safe, celebrate with low risk activities. Celebrating at home with only those in your household is the safest way to prevent COVID-19 this holiday season.

Low risk activities:

Have a small dinner with only people who live in your household. Meet with friends and family who live outside of your household virtually. Participate in a gratitude activity, like writing down things you are grateful for and sharing them with your friends and family virtually. Take a walk with your household to help work off your holiday meal.

Prepare family recipes to share with others, especially those who are considered high risk, and deliver them in a way that does not involve contact (ex. leave on the porch and ring their doorbell).

Shop online instead of in-person on Black Friday or wait until stores are less crowded. Try curbside shopping services. Watch sporting events, parades, and movies from home.

Moderate risk activities:

Have a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community. Follow CDC guidance for outdoor gatherings and cookouts. Host outdoor activities with a small group where social distancing and mask use is maintained and enforced.

Higher risk activities:

Going shopping in crowded stores, attending crowded parades, or attending or running in a crowded race.

Attending large indoor gatherings with people outside of your household. To be safer, wear masks when not actively eating, stay 6 ft away from others, wash hands often, increase ventilation, limit guests who do not follow safe practices, and have one person serve food to guests while wearing a mask. Stay home if you’re sick or were in contact with a case.

Traveling to an area in which there is increased community spread. Check the coronavirus.ohio.gov travel advisory page and OPHAS before traveling. Travel increases your chance of getting & spreading COVID-19.