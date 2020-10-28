WCHD Community Talking Points For October 28th

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Williams County.

In the past 7 days (since October 21st), there have been 50 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, and 0 deaths among Williams County residents.

Williams County has remained orange (level 2) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for the past 5 weeks. On October 22nd, Williams County triggered 2 of the 7 indicators and high incidence.

Indicator 1 – New cases per capita – Williams County also met the CDC’s definition for high incidence as we have exceeded 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents (37 new cases for Williams County’s population).

Indicator 3 – Non-congregate cases – Met if proportion of cases that are not in a congregate setting (ex. long-term care facilities, nursing homes, prisions) goes over 50% in at least one of the last 3 weeks.

Across Ohio, we continue to see community spread initiated by social friend and family gatherings. Limiting friend and family gatherings where the virus can spread rapidly and reach those at high risk for complications is important.

Remember that seemingly uninfected family members and friends may be infected but asymptomatic. Exposure to asymptomatic (cases without symptoms) can easily lead to spread as people unmask in private gatherings.

Do not to let your guard down as COVID-19 continues. When people are comfortable with one another, they take risks by gathering, not wearing masks, and not maintaining distance. In workplaces, classrooms, informal friend and family gatherings, and places where you are with people not living in your home, continue to be cautious.

WCHD Event Review Plan: The WCHD created a form in which agencies may submit events they would like to host in a safe manner during the pandemic.

All events where people gather creates an opportunity for the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Our local schools and businesses have worked hard to prevent the spread so please continue to support these efforts to keep our residents from illness as you plan your event.

All Ohio Department of Health (ODH) guidance and Ohio Orders must be followed during the events. The WCHD will provide guidance for safer events; however, the receipt of recommendations by WCHD should not be viewed as an approval of any plan.

Please complete the form at least 14 days before the proposed event date to allow time for review.

Click the link to access the form: https://bit.ly/2HFw6AN