WCHD Community Talking Points For Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

COVID-19 cases remain high in Williams County. In the past 7 days (Jan. 26th-Feb. 2nd), there have been 61 new cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths. As of 1/28, Williams County remains level 3 (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases) and high incidence.

COVID-19 Vaccine – Frequently Asked Questions Source: CDC & ODH

Can the vaccine give me COVID-19?

▪ No, the vaccine does not cause COVID-19. None of the approved COVID-19 vaccines contain the virus that causes COVID-19. It does take a few weeks after vaccination for your body to build up antibodies to protect you from the virus.

That means it is possible you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after getting the vaccine and still get sick.Will the shot hurt or make me sick? What are the side effects?

▪ Side effects are mild. Some people might get sore muscles, feel tired, or have mild fever after getting the vaccine. Other side effects include headache, soreness or redness at the injection site, and joint pain, and should not prevent you from getting a vaccine that can prevent you from catching this deadly virus.

These reactions mean the vaccine is working to help teach your body how to fight COVID-19 if you are exposed. For most people, these side effects will last no longer than a few days. If you have any concerns, call your healthcare provider. o Should I get vaccinated if I already had COVID-19?

▪ Yes, you should still be vaccinated because you can become infected more than once. Although you may have some short-term natural protection (known as immunity) after recovering from COVID-19, we don’t know how long this protection will last. Vaccination is the best protection, and it is safe.

People who get COVID-19 can have serious illnesses, and some have terrible symptoms that continue for months. If you have had COVID-19, ask your healthcare provider when you should be vaccinated. -What are the ingredients in the vaccines?

▪ The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ingredient list can be found here and the scientific trials indicate no safety concerns: https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download

▪ The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ingredient list can be found here and the scientific trials indicate no safety concerns: https://www.fda.gov/media/144638/download

▪ The vaccines do NOT include any microchips, aluminum, fetal tissue, or ingredients that cause sterility.

People who are 65 years or older in Williams County can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine. To register, complete the online form on the WCHD website.

▪ FIRST DOSE: To register for an appointment, complete this online form: bit.ly/WCVaccine.

▪ SECOND DOSE: If you have already had a first dose and need a second dose, fill out this online form instead: bit.ly/WCVaccine2.

▪ If you cannot complete either of the forms online, call the WCHD at 419-485-3141. Please reserve phone lines for those who cannot use online resources.

▪ Limited Supply: While we know that many people in our community are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we must be patient while demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply.

Please remember there is not enough vaccine to schedule or vaccinate everyone now eligible. With the limited supply, it will likely take many weeks to vaccinate all those in the age 65+ category who wish to be vaccinated.