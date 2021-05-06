WCHD Community Talking Points For Wednesday, May 5th, 2021

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

In the past 7 days (April 27th-May 4th), there have been 39 new cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 1 death reported. As of 4/29, Williams County remains level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 3 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita, New cases increase, & Non-congregate cases) and high incidence. Last Thursday, Williams County ranked 9th out of 88 counties for highest new cases per capita (incidence) rate.

After you have the COVID-19 vaccine, encourage others to get vaccinated. Share your experience and why you chose to get vaccinated with your friends, family, and neighbors. Source: CDC

-Every person who chooses to get vaccinated brings us all a step closer to moving past the COVID-19 pandemic. As a trusted messenger to your family and friends, you can play a role in their decision to vaccinate.

-When talking with friends and family about COVID-19 vaccines…

-Listen to their questions with empathy – COVID-19 vaccines are new, so it is normal for people to have questions about them. There is lots of information, both correct and incorrect, about the vaccines and it can be difficult to navigate. Help by listening without judgement to identify the root of their concern.

-Ask open-ended questions to explore their concerns – Asking open-ended questions (more than a yes or no response) can help you understand what your friend or family member is worried about, where they learned information, and how they found their answers.

-Ask permission to share information – The WCHD, ODH, and CDC have resources available with information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the following resources to help answer questions, dispel myths, and learn about the process to get a COVID-19 vaccine. If they still have questions, they should talk to their healthcare provider.

-WCHD – Our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube) and website has information available. Read the WCHD COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs, where to get an appointment, other community talking points, or submit a question that has not been answered yet.

-ODH – Myths and Facts, latest information and resources, FAQs, what to know before/during/after vaccination.

-CDC – Benefits, FAQs, what changes after your vaccination/guidance, types of vaccines, vaccine info. for specific groups.

-Help them find their own reason to get vaccinated – Everyone has their own reasons for choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – to protect their family, to protect their children or those who can’t get the vaccine, to be less anxious, to help reach herd immunity, to return to more normal activities, to not have to quarantine, to do their part, etc. Share your reasons with them.

-Help make their vaccination happen – Help make the path to vaccination shorter, easier, and less stressful. Offer to help your family member or friend make a vaccination appointment or help them get to their appointment. Refer them to a clinic in Williams County (flyer attached).

-We know that some people have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. The WCHD and COVID-19 Defense Team encourage you to have a conversation with your healthcare provider and loved ones and review the facts—the vaccines are a safe and effective form of protecting ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19.