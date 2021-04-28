WCHD Details The Importance Of Being Vaccinated Against COVID-19

In the past 7 days (April 20th-April 27th), there have been 39 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, and 0 deaths reported. As of 4/22, Williams County remains level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 3 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita, New cases increase, & Non-congregate cases) and high incidence. Last Thursday, Williams County ranked 2nd out of 88 counties for highest new cases per capita (incidence) rate.

The CDC has updated mask guidance. Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues. Read more here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html



The CDC recommends that the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine can resume. Source: CDC

-The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC recommend vaccination with the J&J COVID-19 vaccine resume among people 18 years and older. However, women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). TTS is a serious condition that involves blood clots with low platelets. There are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.



-Why did the pause end?

-A review of all available data shows that the J&J vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks for those recommended to receive it. The pause allowed CDC to communicate with healthcare providers and re-emphasize the importance of reporting severe events in people who have received this vaccine, as well as how to report such events. The pause also gave experts time to carefully review all available data and conduct a risk-benefit analysis around the use of this vaccine.



-What do I need to consider if I want to get the J&J COVID-19 vaccine?

-While the risk of a blood clot is rare, for 3 weeks after receiving the J&J vaccine, you should be on the lookout for possible symptoms of a blood clot with low platelets. These include severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, or easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site. Seek medical care right away if you develop one or more of these symptoms.



-Has this issue been seen with the other COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna)?

-No. Blood clots with low platelets has not been linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines after more than 210 million doses administered. These vaccines are safe and effective.

