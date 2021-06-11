WCHD Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

In the past 7 days (June 1st – June 8th), there have been 7 new cases, 0 hospitalizations, & 1 death reported. Death data that was reported this week was delayed due to the updated ODH death reporting system changes. As of 6/2, Williams County is ranked #43 out of 88 counties based on its cases per capita. Williams County has had 49.1 cases per 100,000 population in the last 2 weeks (no longer high incidence).

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be convenient! Free vaccine clinics are being held at the following locations:

-Bryan Jubilee Vaccination Event: The Bryan Jubilee will take place on the square in Bryan with 2 vaccination clinics at the event. On Friday, June 18th from 2:00pm to 6:00pm and on Saturday, June 19th from 3:00pm to 7:30pm, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available in front of the Bryan Chamber of Commerce building. Make an appointment or arrive at the event for a free vaccine. Walk-ins welcome!

-Montpelier WCHD Clinics: Pfizer clinics take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and J&J clinics take place on Wednesday or Fridays. Walk-in appointments are available during clinic hours. You can make an appointment, or simply arrive at the office for a vaccine. If you would like an appointment, register online (bit.ly/WCVaccine), by phone (419-485-3141), or by texting “VAX” to 419-630-3731.

-Pfizer clinics (12+):

Mondays: 1:15pm – 5:15pm

Tuesdays: 9:30am – 5:15pm

Thursdays: 9:15am – 4:15pm

-Johnson & Johnson clinics (18+):

Upcoming dates: Today, June 9th; Friday, June 18th; Wednesday, June 23rd; Friday, July 2nd.

J&J clinic days will rotate between Wednesdays & Fridays and will take place from 2pm to 4:30pm.

Dr. Park & Dr. Seaman from Parkview Physicians Group were interviewed by Lucas Bechtol from the Bryan Times to answer important questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

These links can be used to see short clips answering each of the following questions.