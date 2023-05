STATE COMPETITION … Mike Long (pictured), the owner of The Weight Station in West Unity, competed in the Natural Athlete Strength Association’s (NASA) Ohio State Powerlifting competition, held in Springfield, Ohio, on May 20th. Long bested the field in the Masters 3 Division, 242lb Weight Class in Un-Equipped Powerlifting and in Power Sports. He broke 6 state records in the squat, bench, deadlift, and overall totals involving these lifts. (PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)