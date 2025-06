(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY … Mr. and Mrs. James Laser of West Unity are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Jim Laser and Doris Flower were married June 14,1975 at the Edon Methodist Church. They have one daughter, Melissa and son in law James Routt. They have two granddaughters Madisyn and Kenley Routt. The couple plan to celebrate their anniversary with family and friends later this summer.