Whitmer Signs $62.7B Budget That Funds Tuition Assistance

By David Eggert, Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year, funding a new tuition-assistance program for adults while avoiding major government cuts despite the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, which had bipartisan legislative support, also includes a slight boost in aid for schools and a full or partial restoration of tourism and job-training funds that were vetoed amid an impasse a year ago and again when COVID-19 struck. The process was delayed this year due to uncertainty over the pandemic’s effect on tax revenues but eased by a $3 billion federal rescue that helped balance the current and new budgets.

“It is a budget that will move Michigan forward,” the Democratic governor told reporters on a call after signing the bills in private at her Lansing residence, where she was joined by budget director Chris Kolb and the top members of the Senate Appropriations Committee: Republican Chair Jim Stamas of Midland and Democratic Vice-Chair Curtis Hertel Jr. of East Lansing. “It was robustly supported in a bipartisan way, which in this current political climate is quite a feat.”

A look at key facets:

TUITION-FREE COLLEGE

The Michigan Reconnect program, which Whitmer proposed after taking office in 2019, will be initially funded with $30 million to provide a tuition-free pathway to adults age 25 and older to obtain an associate’s degree or postsecondary certificate. It is separate from another new program, funded with federal virus-related aid, to cover tuition for 625,000 essential workers without an associate or bachelor’s degree.

SCHOOLS

Base aid for traditional districts and charter schools will remain the same, $8,111 per student for most, but they will get a one-time boost averaging $65 a pupil — a 0.8% increase above last year’s initial allotment. Districts with increased enrollment will receive more. Schools also got increased one-time funding over the summer to account for additional pandemic-related costs.

PAY

Support staff at public and private K-12 schools will get up to $250 each to recognize their work during the outbreak. Legislators and Whitmer previously authorized $500 for teachers. The state also will pay a $1,000 retention stipend to first-year teachers who finish the academic year in districts with many low-income students — $500 to other first-year teachers. The state also will extend for three more months a $2 hourly wage increase for “direct care” workers in nursing homes, home health aides and others during the pandemic.

REVIVED SPENDING

There is $15 million to partially revive Pure Michigan, the state’s tourism campaign. It was not funded last year during a budget stalemate and, once it was set to be added in, was nixed again to conserve money when the pandemic began. There also is $28.7 million for the Going Pro campaign, which helps businesses recruit students into the trades and other high-demand fields, and $31.3 million in earmarks for individual legislative districts.

HEALTHY MOMS, HEALTHY BABIES

The budget includes $12.6 million for the new Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative to address maternal and infant mortality and the disproportionate racial impacts. Medicaid eligibility will be lengthened for new mothers, and in-home visits to at-risk families will rise.

CHILD CARE

Nearly 6,000 more low-income children will become eligible for subsidized child care.

CUTS

Kolb said the state will save $270 million from changes in the Medicaid budget, hiring freezes and cuts such as closing a prison facility in Detroit that houses parole violators and inmates who need dialysis.