Wilford “Spiv” Jennings (1924-2020)

Wilford B. “Spiv” Jennings, age 95, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away at 6:55 A.M. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Northern Lakes Care and Rehab in Angola, Indiana. Mr. Jennings was a lifelong farmer near Hamilton.

He attended Edon United Methodist Church and was a shareholder in the Edon Co-Op. Spiv enjoyed fishing, reading, nature and simple woodworking projects. He was an avid Indiana Hoosiers fan.

Wilford B. Jennings was born on December 20, 1924 in Hamilton, Indiana, the son of Bryan W. and Addie Berniece (Evertts) Jennings. He was a 1943 graduate of Hamilton High School. On September 23, 1951 he married Kathaleen J. Jackson at the Chapel in the Garden in Angola and she survives.

Wilford is also survived by his children, LuAnne (Jim) Letizia, of Hamilton, Linda (John) Hug, of Edgerton, Lee (Shelley) Jennings, of Winamac, Indiana and Lisa (Mark) Weaver, of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Angela (Jordan Scott) Letizia, of Indianapolis, Mollyanne (Justin) Davis, of McCordsville, Indiana, Kara (Rob) Radabaugh, of Marysville, Ohio, Eric Hug, of Westerville, Ohio, Conner, Taylor and Ashlynn Jennings, all of Winamac and Hannah, Noah and Rachel Weaver, all of Dublin; great granddaughters, Ruby Kate Radabaugh and Dylan Kate Davis and a sister, Phyllis (Tom) Wright, of Philomath, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Helen Marie Jennings and brother, Don Jennings.

Graveside funeral services for Wilford B. “Spiv” Jennings will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at Eddy Cemetery near Hamilton with Pastor Doug Widdowson officiating. Krill Funeral Service, Edon has been entrusted with the services.

Memorials are requested to the Edon United Methodist Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfueralservice.com.