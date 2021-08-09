Willard “Bill” Buck (1941-2021)

Willard “Bill” Dale Buck, 80, of Swanton passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1941, in Gibsonburg, Ohio, to the late Dale August and Laurene Alberta (Henline) Buck.

He married Patricia Rosonowski, his wife of 48 years, on Nov. 4, 1972, and she survives.

Bill was a graduate of Gibsonburg High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, and up until six weeks ago was truck driver for Exseed Landscape.

Bill was a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Parish and the Delta Eagles Lodge 2597. . He was a member of Operating Engineers Local Union 18. He enjoyed golfing, watching NASCAR, and was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bill is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Charles) Rohtert, and nephew, Justin (Beth Ann) Buck. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Buck.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at St. Richard’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.

