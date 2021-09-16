Williams County Court Receives State Certification

The Williams County Common Pleas Juvenile Division Family Dependency Treatment Court has earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets.

In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went in to effect in January 2014.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor congratulated the Williams County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile Division and Judge Karen K. Gallagher for receiving final certification.

“Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society,” said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. “Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars.”

Specialized dockets are courts that are dedicated to specific types of offenses or offenders and use a combination of different techniques for holding offenders accountable while also addressing the underlying causes of their behavior.

There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio courts that deal with issues such as:

•Drugs and Alcohol

•Mental Health

•Domestic Violence

•Human Trafficking

The standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio, and allow local courts to innovate and tailor to meet their community’s needs and resources.

“Our Court believes we can assist families to lead healthy, responsible and productive lives by eliminating barriers. These barriers may include drug and alcohol abuse and learning to cope with mental health and family difficulties”, said Judge Gallagher.

“Our Family Intervention Court offers this opportunity. We are fortunate to have dedicated professionals willing to spend their time and expertise as part of our treatment team.

Being a Specialized Docket, certified by the Ohio Supreme Court, allows us to be creative, compassionate and candid when dealing with the families in this program.”

The certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket, and assembling a treatment team for implementing daily operations of the specialized docket. The team can include licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, court personnel, and is headed by the specialized docket judge.

The Commission on Specialized Dockets has 22 members who advise the Supreme Court and its staff regarding the promotion of statewide rules and uniform standards concerning specialized dockets in Ohio courts; the development and delivery of specialized docket services to Ohio courts; and the creation of training programs for judges and court personnel.

The commission makes all decisions regarding final certification.