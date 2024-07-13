Williams County First Responders Riding For A Cause With MC Nozzlemen

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER RIDING FOR A CAUSE … Pictured here is the first chapter of the Ohio MC Nozzlemen -a motorcycle group founded by firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics- at Nelsonville for the Twin Towers Ride.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

As everyone across Northwest Ohio enjoys some fun in the sun this summer, a special group of firefighters and first responders have been riding for a cause.

With their bravery already proven through their life-s...