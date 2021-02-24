Williams County Health Department Details How mRNA Vaccine Works

COVID-19 cases remain high in Williams County. In the past 7 days (Feb. 16th-Feb. 23rd), there have been 27 new cases, 1 hospitalization, and 1 death. As of 2/18, Williams County remains level 3 (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases) and high incidence.

How do mRNA vaccines work? – Source: CDC

-To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. Not mRNA vaccines. Instead, they teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.

That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies. Our immune systems recognize that the protein doesn’t belong there and begin building an immune response and making antibodies, like what happens in natural infection against COVID-19 but without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.

Learn more: https://bit.ly/2P6JLob