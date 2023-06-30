Williams County Home To Copper-Bellied Snake Rarity

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Copperbelly Water Snake is an indigenous North American Snake that is now found only in Northern Ohio, Southern Michigan, and Northeast Indiana.

Needing a complex natural habitat, the area used to provide wetland and wooded area combinations that made for perfect breeding and hunting grounds for this snake for centuries -until the drainage of wetlands for farmland and urbanization gave cause to their steady decline.

Known to the wildlife world as endangered, fewer and fewer locations find themselves environmentally suitable for this snake.

They eat mostly amphibians, which means that they have to have both wooded land and water in order to survive.

Their unique coloring is also a product of their need for this environment, as their dark tops blend in as they slither through the woods and on top of water -while their bright “coppery” belly remains inconspicuous to fish, frogs, tadpoles, and other tasty snake snacks that may be below.

What is even more amazing is that Northern Ohio has two locations that this low-numbered creature calls home.

Within Williams County are two reserves which serve as some of the very few places in the world that the Copperbelly Water Snake thrives still today, and as Ohio Division of Wildlife’s Wildlife Communications Specialist, Abby Ditomassi, noted, “When it comes to snakes, habitat fragmentation by roads and agricultural fields is a threat, so watch for snakes on the road as you are driving at night, as they like to soak up the heat stored on the black pavement to keep warm at night.”

“For snakes especially, there is a lot of fear associated with them, so learning about the snakes you can find in your area and educating yourself and others on why they are important to the ecosystem and should be left unharmed is important.”

“You have the people that hate snakes, and you have the ones that love them. Native snakes can be taken and kept as pets, which is illegal in Ohio, and poaching, while probably rare, is a potential threat to populations.”

“To make the most positive impact on snakes/wildlife, in general, we should respect the fact that they have been here long before we have and our actions have affected their populations and habitats, therefore we must learn to coexist in the same space or work to improve their populations.”

“Restoring and protecting vital habitat is essential, as 85% of all endangered flora and fauna comes down to habitat loss.”

“Think about your own backyard, whether you have hundreds of acres or a tiny lot, you can make a difference by adding native trees, planting pollinator plots, reducing or eliminating the use of herbicides and pesticides, and restoring wetlands. The opportunities to improve are endless.”

Ditomassi’s testament is proof that individual contributions can help preserve entire species, and we often overlook how something as little as a choice in flower or landscaping can impact the local ecosystem.

As Ditomassi again shared, the importance of individual species on the local environment / ecosystem is “always hard to measure on such a small scale and may not be as obvious as an animal being in the midst of a declining population.”

“However, I think we all have a great understanding of how ecology and biodiversity work, with every species of animal connected to other animals in the ecosystem by their predator/prey relationships -and even to non-living factors like soil, water, and air.”

“If one animal starts to decline in population, it can cause a decline in the predators that may specialize in eating that animal and an increase in population of the prey that animal eats that we may consider as pests, which will slowly become more and more of a nuisance to us or create even larger ripple effects in the environment.”

In closing, Ditomassi said: “I will leave you with this quote from Richard Bradley that gave me chills when I read it: “Aldo Leopold once wrote that the first rule of intelligent tinkering is to save all of the parts. As humans tinker with ecosystems, we should remember his advice.”

“An ecosystem is like a complex machine, such as an airplane, for example. Each time we lose a species to extinction, it is like a rivet falling off of the airplane.”

“Losing one or two rivets might not be a problem. Hundreds of rivets? Who knows? We wouldn’t want a wing to fall off of the Earth’s ecosystem.”

“If the airplane “Earth” lost the ecological equivalent of an airplane’s tail stabilizer (that has happened) we humans would certainly be among the species crashing to extinction.’”

Having something as rare as the Copperbelly Water Snake living alongside what are now our lawns, we have a responsibility to be aware of how to best prevent our actions from harming them further.

Pack what you bring, and always clean up after yourselves when adventuring in the woods.

Never disturb a snake, or any wildlife, for that matter. Harming a species that just so happens to be endangered can find you with a year sentence and over $50,000 in criminal fines and $25,000 in civil penalties*.

If you find a cluster of snakes, please do not disturb them. This is often a sign that male snakes are seeking out a female snake in the area and is essential to conservation efforts that passerby do not see a group of snakes and think to stomp through it or poke at them with sticks.

Most bites happen on the hand by people trying to interact with snakes, so let’s all do snakes -and your hands- a favor this Summer and give them some space.

*Christopher Coble, Esq., 2019.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com