Williams County Officials Visit Representative Marcy Kaptur In Washington, DC

WASINGTON, D.C. VISIT … Williams County Representatives meeting with Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH). From left to right. Brian Hickman, Director of Government Affairs for American Municipal Power, Inc, Mayor of Bryan- Carrie Schalde, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Mayor of Edgerton- Mayor Robert Day, Edgerton Administrator- Dawn Fitzcharles, Montpelier Manager-Jason Rockey. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Representatives from 27 American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) and Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA) member communities participated in the 2023 American Public Power Association (APPA) Legislative Rally, Feb. 27- March 1.

The annual rally is an opportunity for municipal electric system representatives from across the country to share firsthand insights with federal lawmakers and their staff.

“The Rally is an extremely valuable opportunity for AMP and its members to meet with key legislators and their staff and share their local insight about issues of importance to public power,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president/CEO.

“We are pleased with the strong showing from our members who dedicated time to this important advocacy work, and we appreciate the response from lawmakers and staff who took the time to meet with us and listen to our views on issues.”

“We were pleased to be a part of initiating a conversation with our new US Representative, Marcy Kaptur.”

“We appreciated her willingness to listen to our concerns related to public owned power. We hope to work together to accomplish great things for the Village of Edgerton and Williams County”, said Edgerton Mayor Robert Day

More than 40 AMP and OMEA member communities’ officials were at the Rally, including members from Delaware, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

“The Rally meetings are beneficial for lawmakers and key staff as they enable federal legislators and policy makers to hear firsthand from the people running public power systems within their districts,” said Michael Beirne, AMP vice president of external affairs and OMEA executive director.

“Representatives from municipal electric systems are best able to explain the challenges facing their local electric utilities and how federal policies affect their operations.”

The annual APPA Legislative Rally provided a valuable opportunity for public power leaders to directly engage in the legislative process and raise awareness about the issues that affect their systems and their customers.

Officials from municipal electric utilities focused their discussions with lawmakers on such key issues as the continued sequestration of Build America Bonds and New Clean Renewable Energy Bonds, the need for more oversight over electric transmission projects, climate and regulatory activity and the need to ensure that local control and decision making is protected, grid security, supply chain issues and federal pole attachment regulations.

In addition, the Rally provided an opportunity for AMP and public power officials to meet with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission officials and staff.

A key part of the Rally was the APPA Legislative & Resolutions Committee meeting on Feb. 28, when APPA members adopted eight resolutions to establishing their position on key issues affecting the industry.

AMP/OMEA offered and sponsored Resolution 23-01: On Promoting Reasonable Transmission Policies for Public Power Utilities.

AMP/OMEA also co-sponsored Resolution 23-03: On Formulating Reasonable Policies for Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators and the Markets They Administer. The full listing of resolutions can be viewed at www.publicpower.org.

Throughout the week, AMP/OMEA members met with seven congressional members: Rep. Troy Balderson (R-OH), Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH), Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH), and Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH).

Additionally, AMP/OMEA members met with staff members from thirteen congressional offices: Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. David Joyce (R-OH), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH),,Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).