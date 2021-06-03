Williams County Sheriff Introduces Traffic Safety Public Service Announcement From Toby Keith

Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert today announced the release of a traffic safety public service announcement with multi-platinum, award winning country music performer Toby Keith. The PSA was created with support and funding through a cooperative agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Starting this week, the NSA will be distributing the PSA to 1900 TV outlets and radio stations across the country.

Traffic accidents claim far too many lives each year, and it is a needless waste of life. Sheriff Kochert encourages all Williams County citizens to slow down, focus on the drive, and especially to drive sober this summer, and all year long. We can do this Williams County!

About the National Sheriffs’ Association: The National Sheriffs’ Association is one of the largest non-profit associations of law enforcement professionals in the United States, representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of approximately 14,000 individuals.

NSA is dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among sheriffs, their deputies, and others in the field of law enforcement, public safety, and criminal justice. Throughout its eighty-one-year history, NSA has also served as an information resource for all law enforcement, as well as local, state, and federal government agencies.

A preview of the PSA is available here.